‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Drama

The cast for Fox‘s upcoming crime anthology drama Accused continues to expand as Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire), and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are the latest stars attached to the series.

According to Deadline, Warner and LeBlanc are set to play concerned and protective parents after an incident with their daughter in a park, while Pierce stars as the detective assigned to their daughter’s case.

Based on Jimmy McGovern’s BAFTA-winning BBC drama, Accused is an anthology series that opens in a courtroom, with viewers knowing nothing about the accused or their alleged crime. Each episode is told from the defendant’s point of view via flashbacks, showing how an ordinary person can get caught up in an extraordinary situation. The show reveals how one wrong turn leads to another until it’s too late to turn back.

Warner currently stars as Dr. AJ Austin on the Fox medical drama The Resident. His previous credits include Amazon’s Sneaky Pete, USA Network’s Suits, and the ABC drama Ten Days in the Valley. He is also a producer for the PBS Kids series The Magic School Bus.

Pierce is best known for portraying Detective Bunk Moreland on HBO’s The Wire and for his lead role as Antoine Baptiste on David Simon’s Treme. He can currently be seen as James Greer in Amazon’s Jack Ryan, as well as providing the voice of Death in the BBC America fantasy series The Watch.

LeBlanc most recently starred in the Oprah Winfrey Network prime time soap opera The Kings of Napa. Her previous credits include the Peacock series Departure, CBS’ Ransom, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, and Netflix’s Lost In Space.

Accused is directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television. It is developed by Howard Gordon, who executive produces alongside Alex Gansa, David Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, Jacob Cohen-Holmes, McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer, Louise Pedersen, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber.

Accused, TBA, Fox