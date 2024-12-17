It has been a busy time for Lesley Nicol as the Downton Abbey fan favorite joined Broadway star Michael Maliakel (Disney’s Aladdin) for Joy: Christmas with Tabernacle Choir. Filmed last year, the 90-minute special premieres on December 17 and runs through the holidays on PBS and BYUtv.

The star of stage and screen served as the narrator for the program where she told the tale of Les Misérables author Victor Hugo’s selfless care for the impoverished children in his community. Her words were accompanied by actors presenting the powerful scene before the audience at Salt Lake City’s 21,000-seat Conference Center at Temple Square.

Along with this opportunity, the accomplished actress also wrapped up shooting the third Downton Abbey movie with the beloved cast in the summer. The last in the trilogy is set to premiere in theaters on September 12, 2025. Playing Mrs. Beryl Patmore, this will mark the end of an era.

While Nicol is tightlipped about what fans can expect to see in the movie, she did say it “was made with much love and commitment as always. I hope people like it,” The 71-year-old opened up about the filming experience. “It was a strange feeling on set because you realize this is the last time we’ll ever do it, and we’ve been doing it for 14 years,” she said. “That’s a long time and a very bonded family.”

As one would imagine, the loss of the legendary Maggie Smith in September hit Nicol and the other crew hard. She played Violet Crawley before the Dowager Countess of Grantham died in the second film. “To lose Maggie was terrible,” Nicol said.

She continued, “On the other hand, I think she wasn’t well and it wasn’t a nice way to exist. I’m a firm believer because this was drummed into me by doctor dad, which is just being around ill is not the way to live. I hope it was the right time for her to move on. She wasn’t in the last film obviously because she died in the last one. She was missed because she was a great person to have around. She was highly entertaining and greatly loved by all of us. There was a tinge of sadness for sure.”

Thinking of the holidays, Christmas was always a special time for Downton Abbey, A show known for its yuletide episodes throughout the British drama’s six seasons. Nicol liked it because this often meant a change of scenery.

“Often I’d get a trip to the house,” she said. “The place that is Downton Abbey was probably an hour away from London. Because I was constantly in the kitchen, quite rightly because she would be, but I didn’t get trips over there often. When it was Christmas there all seemed to be a party or something around the Christmas tree or a family get-together I got to join them. I’ve got memories of a big Christmas in that big Abbey. It looks very nice at Christmas. It suits it very well. I’ve got some good memories there and filming those.

Joy: Christmas with Tabernacle Choir airings include: 8/7c, December 17, and 9:30/8:30c, December 24, PBS. The PBS.ORG and PBS Video App will also be streaming the program through January 1. BYUtv will air the special 9/8c on December 19 with repeats through Christmas Day. It will be available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and BYUTV.rog.