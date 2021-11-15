‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Trailer: A New Mansion.. and a New Secret (VIDEO)

A wedding, ex-lovers, and a French getaway: What could go wrong?

Just one week after the teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the 2019 Downton Abbey big screen debut, premiered, fans received another surprise sneak peek at the “grandest year” with the Crawleys on November 15.

“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man,” the Dowager Countess (Dame Maggie Smith) tells her family. “And now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the south of France.”

With that, Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), Lady Mary Talbot (Michelle Dockery), Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern), and Edith Pelham (Laura Charmichael) jet off to the luxe estate.

“And without that I say goodnight and leave you to discuss my mysterious past,” the Countess quips.

The Focus Features film premieres in theaters on March 18, and audiences are anticipating a “poignant” death, courtesy of series creator Julian Fellowes, as The Sun previously reported.

And, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Henry Talbot (Matthew Goode) seems to be absent from the trailers. Could he have found a fatal end?

Downton Abbey ran from 2010 to 2015 on PBS. The series is set in the early 20th century and follows the lives of the upper-class Crawley family and their servants.

Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn) is set to direct the upcoming film, which will feature new cast members Hugh Dancy, Dominic West, Laura Haddock, and Nathalie Baye.

Watch the trailer above!