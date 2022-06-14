Roku Channel Orders ‘Doomlands’ Season 2 & New Unscripted Series

Doomlands will be back for Season 2. The Roku Channel announced June 14 it has renewed its first-ever adult animated comedy, which debuted in January 2022. The streaming platform has also ordered two new unscripted original series, Survival From Above and Lincoln Log Project (working title).

Doomlands Season 2 will invite viewers along for more adventures with Danny Doom and aspiring bartender Lhandi as they “sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub: The Oasis,” Roku teases. “Facing ruthless desert gangs, memory-stealing creeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti, all this crew’s got to do to survive is not kill each other.” Simple!

Created by Josh O’Keefe, Season 2 will consist of 10 25-minute episodes and feature returning cast members Mark Little and Kayla Lorette as Danny Doom and Lhandi, respectively, alongside Ashley Holliday Tavares as Xanthena and Roger Bainbridge as Jep. A Season 2 release date will be announced at a later time.

Doomlands is written by O’Keefe, Bainbridge, Lorette, and Little. Lee Porter and O’Keefe serve as co-showrunners, and O’Keefe also directs the animated comedy. Josh Bowen, managing director of Look Mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Media Company, serves as executive producer. Doomlands is developed by Look Mom! Productions.

Roku says Survival From Above will be a reality series unlike any other (and its first survival series ever), throwing a group of survivalists into the heights of the South American Rainforest.

“There is one place on this planet humans have yet dared call home — the canopy of the South American Rainforest. For the first time in history, 10 survivalists will take survival to a whole new level,” according to the description. “Ten people, 10 treetops, and one unpredictable jungle in one of the most extreme, adventure challenges ever attempted: all suspended 100 feet above the jungle floor. Who has the skills to survive the longest before ever stepping foot on the ground, and be the ‘last person hanging’ for the $100,000 prize?”

Survival From Above will begin production later this year in the rainforest of Guyana and will debut in 2023. It will consist of eight hour-long episode and is produced by Carvan (an All3 Media company). Dinah Lord, Rafael Montserrat, and Jane McGoldrick executive produce, with Kristina Obradovic as Production Consultant.

Lincoln Log Project “brings fantasy to reality on a grander scale” as “master builders take ordinary log cabin design and catapult it into the stratosphere” with life-size Lincoln Logs. The build series gives viewers an up-close look at it takes to create “the ultimate Lincoln Log cabins from the ground up, from the moment the crew yells ‘timber,’ until the keys are handed off at the front door.”

The eight episodes will each be one hour long and dive into the artisanal process of hand-cutting and custom-crafting life-size Lincoln Logs. The series will start production later this year and is produced by eOne with Tara Long, Geno McDermott, Gennifer Gardiner, and Cindy Bertram executive producing.

