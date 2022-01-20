Roku’s First-Ever Adult Animated Series ‘Doomlands’ Reveals Premiere Date

The Roku Channel is set to debut its first adult animated series Doomlands, a post-apocalyptic comedy from newcomer Josh O’Keefe.

Premiering on January 28, the series follows the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender, Lhandi, serving beer across a hellish wasteland in their mobile pub, The Oasis. Their job takes them head-on with ruthless desert gangs, memory-stealing creeps, and even mean bathroom graffiti, all while trying not to kill each other. The series will be available exclusively for free on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

“Doomlands is a post-apocalyptic animated comedy soaked in dust, beer and blood,” said O’Keefe. “It’s an homage to Ozploitation and Sci-Fi cinema, and after many years in development, I’m so stoked for it to debut on The Roku Channel.”

The show began life as O’Keefe’s university film project before it was turned into a crowd-funded pilot. It would eventually be developed by Josh Bowen of Look Mom! Productions, who described the series as “Mad Max meets Cheers in the Mos Eisley Cantina.”

“This project was produced almost entirely throughout the pandemic. In fact, Josh literally produced this show from my mom’s basement with the help of her home-cooked meals,” Bowen continued. “The final product is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our team, and we’re so excited that it’s now a Roku Original.”

The series stars Mark Little (Cavendish) as Danny Doom and Kayla Lorette (New Eden) as Lhandi. Little and Lorette also serve as writers on the series alongside O’Keefe, Roger Bainbridge, and Brandon Hackett. Lee Porter is co-showrunner on the project with O’Keefe, who also directs.

“I believe Josh O’Keefe is well on his way to becoming a household name in animation,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming. “What he’s created with Doomlands is clever, laugh out loud funny, and indisputably wild, all while grounding the show in excellent characters. We feel so lucky to be the home to his brilliance.”

Doomlands, Premiere, January 28, The Roku Channel