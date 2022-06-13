‘Boo, Bitch’ Trailer: Lana Condor Plays Fame-Hungry Teenage Ghost (VIDEO)

Remember when Sarah Paulson‘s Hypodermic Sally got Instagram famous in American Horror Story: Hotel? Netflix’s Boo, Bitch is in the same ghostly vein. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s Lana Condor stars in and executive produces the comedy series alongside Zoe Colletti. And in the Boo, Bitch trailer, Condor’s Erika Vu dies and comes back to her high school (a scary enough premise, indeed) to try and live her best afterlife.

“Over the course of one night, a high school senior, who’s lived her life safely under the radar, seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning… she’s a motherf***ing ghost,” Netflix teases. Admittedly, that would throw a bit of a wrench into graduation plans.

Following her death, Erika discovers the more famous she gets in death, the longer she can stick around the real world. Her bestie, Gia (Colletti), helps her navigate it all as they try to uncover answers about Erika’s deadly circumstances. Check out Netflix‘s Boo, Bitch trailer, below.

The clips showcase Condor’s comedy chops and teases what seems to be a fun ensemble cast replete with cheeky one-liners. Some of the best lines:

“At least I can’t get pregnant! Oh, wait, can I? Are ghost babies a thing?”

“I’m evolving, and as my close friend you should allow me to grow… my following.”

“You may enter some creepy, dark sh*t. Now, you’ll need the bones of a mourning dove and a packet of hemlock. Or Capri Suns.”

Created by Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward), Boo, Bitch will be an eight-episode limited series, with each episode clocking in at 30 minutes. It also stars Mason Versaw as Jake C., Aparna Brielle as Riley, Tenzing Norgay Trainor as Gavin, and Jason Genao as Devon.

Ehrlich and Iungerich serve as co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers along with fellow co-creators and co-executive producers Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. Jamie Dooner (On My Block), Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool), and Blake Goza (The Escort) also serve as executive producers.

Boo, Bitch, Limited Series, Premieres, Friday, July 8, Netflix