‘P-Valley’ Season 2: First Look at Megan Thee Stallion in Starz Drama (PHOTO)

Megan Thee Stallion is playing herself in P-Valley Season 2. Well, sort of. The Grammy-winning star will play Tina Snow in the second season of the Starz drama. Like Beyoncé‘s Sasha Fierce, Tina Snow is the name of Megan’s alter ego. It’s also the title of her second EP.

While Megan won’t make her on-screen debut until later in the season, her voice can be heard in the most recent installment of P-Valley, which premiered Sunday, June 12. In the second episode of the season, DJ Neva Scared (Brandon Gilpin) turned down Lil’ Murda’s (J. Alphonse Nicholson) offer to join the Dirty Dozen tour because he’s working with an artist in Atlanta. In the same scene, a voice is heard saying “run that beat back for a real bitch.” The “real bitch” was the voice of the “WAP” rapper.

Megan also wrote and recorded an original song for the series that will be featured in a later episode. The series has not yet announced when Megan’s episode will come out. But check out the first photo of her Tina Snow decked out in diamonds and fur in P-Valley Season 2, below.

In P-Valley Season 2, darkness descends upon Chucalissa, making everybody fight tooth and talon to survive.

“While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost,” Starz teases. “Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.”

P-Valley is based on Katori Hall‘s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. It’s been lauded by collaborators from across the music industry for its authentic trap music and for centering southern female rappers. Following the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, June 3, the critically acclaimed series set a new record for having the largest season over season growth in Starz history.

The series stars Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Harriet D. Foy, and Morocco Omari. Psalms Salazar (Girl Lost: A Hollywood Thriller) and Gail Bean (Snowfall) joined the cast for Season 2, and other returning stars include Parker Sawyers, Dan J. Johnson, Tyler Lepley, and Skyler Joy.

P-Valley is available at midnight on Sundays on the Starz app, Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform in the U.K. and key territories across Latin America. It will premiere across Europe later this summer. On linear, new episodes will premiere Sundays on Starz at 10 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

P-Valley, New Episodes, Sundays, 10/9c, Starz