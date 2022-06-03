Mattew Morrison is addressing the reason behind his abrupt exit from Fox’s competition series So You Think You Can Dance after he didn’t “follow competition production protocols.”

Earlier this week, Morrison confirmed his departure from the popular series and its 17th season in a statement, saying, “I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.”

Now, in a follow-up video shared on his Instagram, Morrison is addressing the exact text that reportedly led to his firing. The segment was captioned, “Just to clarify...,” by the former Glee star who wanted to address any speculation that he had an inappropriate relationship with a contestant following the release of a recent People article suggesting Morrison had been sending a dancer “flirty” texts.

Morrison begins his video message by addressing his fans and saying that the accusations are “blatantly untrue.” He goes on to reveal the one message he supposedly sent to the competitor. “‘Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.’ The end,” Morrison reads the text.

“I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years, and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show,” he further explains.

“It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait,” he continues. “I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better.”

Morrison was among Season 17’s fresh panel of judges which also includes JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. They joined longtime host Cat Deeley for the show’s first season in three years. Following Morrison’s departure, pre-taped episodes featuring the star will air through mid-June as So You Think You Can Dance works on finding a replacement.

