‘The Boys’: Blondie Reacts to Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy Singing ‘Rapture’

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Boys Season 3 Episode 4, “Glorious Five-Year Plan.”]

The Boys has officially introduced the original Supe, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in its latest episode, “Glorious Five Year Plan.”

While Ackles popped up in the first three episodes through flashbacks, Soldier Boy made quite an impression in the fourth installment’s opening moments as Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) watched a clip from an old variety show titled Solid Gold. During this segment, Ackles showed off his musical talent by performing Blondie’s “Rapture.”

As the Captain America-like figure sings into the microphone, he’s flanked by the Solid Gold Dancers in a groovy number filled with flashing lights, a disco ball, and interesting outfits. The wordy lyrics were delivered in such a way by Ackles that it caught the attention of Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry.

The singer took to Twitter, sharing the video of Ackles’ performance and writing, “Holy sh*t!! Epic @TheBoysTV.” In response, The Boys‘ Antony Starr tweeted at Harry, “Epic indeed!! The version you never knew you needed👍🏼😂.”

The songstress further revealed herself as a fan by responding to Starr’s tweet with, “Homelander lazer us!!!”

And this is just a small part of Soldier Boy’s role in the pivotal episode which saw the Boys travel to Russia in order to find a Supe-killing weapon and complete a job for Little Nina (Katia Winter), unaware that it would lead them to Soldier Boy himself. When the vigilantes infiltrated a secret lab, they uncovered a perfectly preserved Soldier Boy who is harboring some pretty powerful super abilities.

Stay tuned to see what’s next from Soldier Boy as The Boys Season 3 continues on Prime Video and catch the video of Ackles singing, above.

The Boys, Season 3, New Episodes, Fridays, Prime Video