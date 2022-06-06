Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of June 6-12.

With the Shelby family returning for a sixth and final season on Netflix (June 10), Peaky Blinders tops our list this week. How will it end for Tommy (Cillian Murphy) and the others, and possibly set up a future continuation? Meanwhile, Evil is back with its third season (June 12 on Paramount+), and we’re finally going to find out what’s next for Kristen (Katja Herbers) and David (Mike Colter) following that kiss — right after her murder confession and he was ordained! Also coming to streaming this week is the reboot of Queer as Folk (June 9 on Peacock), which follows a diverse group of friends after what appears to be a mass shooting at a queer club.

All Rise debuts its third season (June 7) thanks to the legal series being saved by OWN after CBS’ cancellation, and it will feature new beginnings for Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) and the others. Alicia Vikander comes to HBO in Irma Vep (June 6), about an American movie star who stars in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires, and finds the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge.

CBS will be celebrating excellence on Broadway on June 12 with the Tony Awards, and A Strange Loop leads the pack with 11 nominations while Angela Lansbury is set to receive the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. Also in special programming this week: horse-racing with the Belmont Stakes (June 11 on NBC).

