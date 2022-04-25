‘Irma Vep’: First Look at Alicia Vikander in New HBO Series (PHOTOS)

The limited series based on Olivier Assayas’ 1996 film of the same name is coming to HBO soon.

Irma Vep, created, written and directed by Assayas and a co-production of HBO and A24, will premiere on Monday, June 6, at 9/8c. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max and will make its world premiere as an Official Selection at the Festival De Cannes 2022.

The limited series stars Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander (who also serves as an executive producer) as Mira, an American movie star who has been disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep will show the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life. Check out photos of Vikander in the series above and below.

The series also stars Vincent Macaigne as René Vidal, Jeanne Balibar as Zoe, Devon Ross as Regina, Lars Eidinger as Gottfried, Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange, Nora Hamzawi as Carla, Adria Arjona as Laurie, Carrie Brownstein as Zelda, Tom Sturridge as Eamonn, Byron Bowers as Herman, Fala Chen as Cynthia Keng, Hippolyte Girardot as Robert Danjou, Alex Descas as Gregory Desormeaux, and Antoine Reinartz as Jeremie.

Joining Assayas and Vikander as executive producers are Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Kevin Turen, Stuart Manashil, Sam Levinson, and Ashley Levinson.

Irma Vep, Series Premiere, Monday, June 6, 9/8c, HBO