‘Queer as Folk’ Trailer: Queer Joy Out of Tragedy (VIDEO)

Are you ready for the Queer as Folk reboot boot? Peacock released the official Queer as Folk trailer and more first-look photos of Season 1 on Wednesday, May 18, and it’s filled with queer joy, but also tragedy.

Set in New Orleans, the reboot is a vibrant reimagining of Russell T. Davies‘s groundbreaking Queer as Folk series. Created, written, executive produced, and directed by Stephen Dunn, it explores a diverse group of friends whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of what appears to be a mass shooting at a queer club.

Queer as Folk debuts Thursday, June 9, on Peacock, and stars Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19), Fin Argus (Clouds, The Gifted), Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky), CG (Acts of Crime), Johnny Sibilly (Hacks, Pose), and Ryan O’Connell (Special, Will & Grace). Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Ed Begley Jr. (Bless This Mess), and Megan Stalter (Hacks) also guest star, along with Nyle DiMarco, Lukas Gage, and more.

Get to know the main cast and learn about the reboot’s premise in Peacock’s Queer as Folk trailer, below.

Like many in the LGBTQIA+ community, Dunn grew up idolizing the original British series.

“Like most queer ‘90s kids, I had a unique relationship with the original Queer as Folk. Growing up, I was desperate for any sort of connection with people like me. It was the first time I really felt seen,” Dunn said in a statement. “The show offered a new paradigm – one where we could accept and celebrate queer love, families, and communities on a global stage. It was truly iconic. I am honored that Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original series, entrusted me to continue this legacy.”

He continued: “I wanted to create a new groundbreaking version of this show for this moment. Our new Queer as Folk is set in New Orleans — one of the most unique queer communities in North America — and I am immensely proud that the new series is comprised of an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience. If there’s one person who is able to see Queer as Folk and feel less alone, or who now feels more supported and seen, our job is done. In the true spirit of the original, our show doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of our community, but above all else, the series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives.”

Take a deep dive into the new Queer as Folk cast in these first-look photos, below.

Queer as Folk, Season Premiere, Thursday, June 9, Peacock