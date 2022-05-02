‘All Rise’: Season 3 Premiere Date Set on OWN (PHOTO)

Court is back in session with Simone Missick.

OWN has announced that All Rise Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, June 7 at 8/7c. (The network picked up the courtroom drama following CBS’ cancellation after two seasons.) The network also unveiled the Season 3 key art — which you can check out in full below — with the cast together in Courtroom 802 — and announced series star Wilson Bethel will be directing an episode.

The Season 3 cast includes Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney ‘Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-public defender Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s J.A. Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn, and Marg Helgenberger as Judge Lisa Benner. The recurring cast includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, Paul McCrane (who has directed in the past and will do so again) as Judge Jonas Laski, and Suzanne Cryer as Deputy District Attorney Maggie Palmer.

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Season 3 picks up six months later and will bring about new beginnings for its characters. “We return on election night as Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her campaign; Emily returns from Puerto Rico with renewed drive and purpose about her career and Luke continues to shake things up through his work in the public defender’s office,” OWN teases.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. Dee Harris-Lawrence, Missick, Michael M. Robin, and Len Goldstein serve as executive producers.

All Rise, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, June 7, 8/7c, OWN