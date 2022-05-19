‘Evil’ Season 3 Trailer: Sexy Kristen & David, Demons, and Blood (VIDEO)

The only possible reaction to the Evil Season 3 trailer can be summed up in three words: Oh my demons! It’s a wild trip, but we’d expect nothing less from the Paramount+ thriller.

The new episodes (premiering June 12) must address Kristen (Katja Herbers) and David’s (Mike Colter) kiss, following him being ordained and her confessing to him the murder she committed, but just what will happen next? Well, as the trailer shows, it definitely gets sexy.

But remember, this is Evil, so things are going to get weird, too. Kristen’s husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) is in for a shock when he goes to see her mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), in the garage. Ben (Aasif Mandvi) has an extra terrifying jack-in-the-box that tells him “it’s a short slide to hell.” The evil Leland (Michael Emerson) reads The Coming Civil War. There are what look like claw marks on walls. A woman runs at Ben with a knife, and Kristen and David intervene. Several characters need to let out their frustrations (and who can blame them?). And the demons — oh, trust us, you do not want to miss any of them. Watch below.

When Evil returns — the 10 episodes of Season 3 will drop weekly on Sundays — it will be only moments after Kristen and David’s kiss. “The two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with ‘the entity,’ an espionage unit within the Catholic church,” Paramount+ teases. “Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.”

The series also stars Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp.

Evil is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers.

Evil, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, June 12, Paramount+