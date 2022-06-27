‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’: 5 Best U.K. Moments Over the Years (VIDEO)

London’s calling! Before his 2023 exit, Late Late Show host James Corden is heading home to the U.K. for four shows from London’s Freemasons’ Hall. It’s his fourth trip back to the land of Dickens, and based on past stays, we have great expectations. So please, James, may we have some more…great moments like these?

Take a Break: Harrods (2017)

In this Brit edition of the popular Late Late Show bit, Corden took shifts at the world-famous department store, where he made a mess at the candy counter and terrorized tots as a “toy concierge.”

Crosswalk: The Musical (2018)

At the intersection of insane and inspired, Corden mounted a traffic-stopping 70th birthday tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber with songs from the stage legend’s hits, like Cats, Evita, and Phantom of the Opera (with surprise guest Josh Gad).

Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney (2018)

Baby, you can drive my car — but you cannot beat this ride around Liverpool with the music icon Paul McCartney. The extra-long segment is loaded with Beatles tunes, visits with gobsmacked locals, and beautiful recollections of how some of the band’s greatest hits came to be.

The Dark Phoenix Star Tour (2019)

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, and the rest of the X-Men film’s cast boarded a classic red double-decker bus for a hilarious — and factually inaccurate — drive-by of the city’s least iconic sites. With ice cream and games!

The Greatest Gyllenhaal of All (2019)

After Corden accidentally misidentified London’s Central Hall as “Gyllenhaal” during a segment, Jake Gyllenhaal crashed the show for an overwrought duet parodying Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love of All.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden, Monday–Thursday, June 27–30, 12:35am/11:35c, CBS