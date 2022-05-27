‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2 Teaser Dropped (VIDEO)

The second season of Starz‘s Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to premiere on August 14, and viewers can get their first taste in the newly released teaser of the highly anticipated crime drama.

Set in the early 1990s, the third series in the Power universe follows the origin story of fan-favorite Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) and his journey into the criminal world through his ruthless, drug-dealing mother Raquel (Patina Miller). The second season will see the mother and son growing distant as Raquel gains control over the city’s drug trade and Kanan returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business.

“I know we got our differences, but at the end of the day, we’re blood, and that’s way more important than any static that’s between us,” Raquel tells Kanan in the trailer (watch below). “I thought I was cut out for it, but I don’t think I’m up for any of this,” says Kanan.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Season 2 will see Kanan searching for the truth about his past while Raquel boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory. Meanwhile, Kanan’s uncle Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) continues to build his emerging record label, but Raquel isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion.

In addition to Miller, Curtis, and Mays, the cast also includes Omar Epps (House), London Brown (Ballers), Hailey Kilgore (Amazing Stories), Joey Bada$$ (Mr. Robot), and Shanley Caswell (The Conjuring) with Quincy Brown (Dope) and Toby Sandeman (The Royals) recurring. Antonio Ortiz (The Sinner) has been upped to a series regular role for the second season.

See Also 'American Auto' Renewed for Season 2 at NBC Check out our handy list of renewals across cable, premium channels, and streaming services.

New episodes will premiere at midnight on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the Starzplay service. On linear, it will debut on Starz at 9 pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Season 2, Premieres, Sunday, August 14, 9 pm et, Starz