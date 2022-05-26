‘Andor’ Trailer Teases Diego Luna’s ‘Star Wars’ Return as Show Sets Disney+ Premiere (VIDEO)

Disney+‘s latest Star Wars spinoff, Obi-Wan Kenobi may not have debuted yet, but the streamer is already looking ahead to the future with the first teaser for its other upcoming series Andor.

Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor in the upcoming series which serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor will officially premiere on Wednesday, August 31, only a few weeks after Obi-Wan Kenobi finishes its run.

After previously teasing the show in a sizzle reel that was released during Disney’s Investor Day back in late 2020, this first trailer for Andor comes out of the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim where fans are being treated to special first looks at upcoming projects.

Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The show presents a tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved in the fight.

It’s an era that’s filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian embarks on a path that will lead to him becoming a rebel hero. Joining Luna in the series are costars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller as well as Fiona Shaw who appears in the teaser trailer, below.

Andor is executive produced by Luna, Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, and Michelle Rejwan. Meanwhile, Tony Gilroy serves as the series creator and showrunner. Don’t miss the thrilling first look, check out the teaser trailer and stay tuned for more first looks as Andor‘s premiere date approaches.

