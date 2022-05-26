Seth Green Joins DC’s ‘Stargirl’ Season 3 Replacing Jim Gaffigan

There will be a new voice for Thunderbolt when DC’s Stargirl returns for its third season on The CW this fall, as prolific actor Seth Green is set to take over the role.

As reported by TVLine, the Robot Chicken creator will be replacing Jim Gaffigan in the role of the mystical, wish-granting genie, which made his debut in Season 2. Green, known for his acting roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the Austin Powers movies, has voiced characters in numerous shows, including Family Guy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

The character of Thunderbolt appeared in two episodes of the second season, including the finale, which saw the mysterious being help Mike (Trae Romano) and his friend Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) in their fight against Eclipso, turning the big bad into literal toast.

It’s not yet known how big of a role Green’s Thunderbolt will have in the upcoming third season, but we do know the theme of the season is “Frenemies” and will take on a murder mystery vibe.

Series star Brec Bassinger, who plays the titular Stargirl, recently teased what’s to come in an interview with TVLine. “You know what, I’m just gonna say it,” she said. “Murder mystery! And how evil and good are going to live in a town together and figure out who the murderer is.”

Created by Geoff Johns, the series is based on the DC Comics superhero Courtney Whitmore (aka Stargirl) created by Johns and Lee Moder. It follows high school student Courtney as she discovers the cosmic staff and becomes the inspiration for a new generation of superheroes who become the Justice Society of America.

The series premiered its first season on DC Universe on May 18, 2020, with episodes airing the next day on The CW. Season 2 premiered on August 10, 2021, exclusively on The CW, having already been renewed for a third season in May of that same year.

DC’s Stargirl, Season 3, fall 2022, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. ET/PT, The CW