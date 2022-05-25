‘Cobra Kai’: Alicia Hannah-Kim Joins Season 5, Dallas Dupree Young Upped to Series Regular

Australian actress Alicia Hannah-Kim, who recently appeared in the HBO Max comedy Minx, is set for a major role in the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

According to Deadline, Hannah-Kim will play the formidable South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun. The character is introduced as part of Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) plans to expand the Cobra Kai karate dojo. This means that Kim Da-Eun will be fighting on behalf of the villains, as Silver continues his mission to take down the Miyagi-Do dojo.

In addition to Hannah-Kim’s casting, Dallas Dupree Young, who joined the hit series last season as Kenny Payne, has been promoted to a series regular. Kenny was introduced in Season 4 as the younger brother of juvenile delinquent Shawn Payne. After being bullied at school, Kenny takes to karate to learn how to defend himself; however, he is corrupted by Cobra Kai’s teachings, going from being bullied to the bully.

Season 5 will premiere globally on September 9 and will see Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and the Miyagi-Do dojo attempting to stop Silver and bring back civility and safety to the kids of the Valley. In an effort to take down Silver, LaRusso has joined forces with his former nemesis, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto).

Hannah-Kim most recently played the character of Wendy Mah on the HBO Max series Minx. Her other TV credits include Freeform’s Alone Together, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and General Hospital, and the Starz series Crash.

Young, meanwhile, is best known for his starring role in the Nickelodeon sitcom Cousins for Life and his recurring role as Corey in the Freeform family drama The Fosters. His other credits include ABC’s Mixed-ish, Fox’s 9-1-1, and Freeform’s Good Trouble.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg and is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films by Robert Mark Kamen.

Cobra Kai, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, September 9, Netflix