‘This Is Us’: Stars & Creator React to Emotional Series Finale

Martin Holmes
Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Sterling K. Brown as Randall in This Is Us
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The Pearson family said their final goodbyes on Tuesday night as the NBC drama This Is Us came to a close in an emotional series finale.

Before and during the final episode, the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, and many of its stars shared farewell messages on social media. “I hope tonight satisfies and leaves you thinking, and feeling, and even smiling,” wrote Fogelman. “I hope it makes you feel as full as your response to the show has made us feel, all these years. Thank you for taking this train ride with us. It’s been the trip of a lifetime.”

As the episode reached its conclusion, other This Is Us personalities took to social media to thank the fans and fellow cast and crew.

“Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our sweet R&B hearts for being on this journey with us and sharing yours in the process. We love you! Yours truly, R&B,” wrote Sterling K. Brown and on-screen wife Susan Kelechi Watson in a joint Instagram statement.

Brown also tweeted his love to his co-stars Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, writing, “I love you guys so damn much! It’s been an absolute pleasure to be your brother! Let’s all go do wonderful things, & if you need anything, I’m here! Ta ta for now!”

 

Mandy Moore made her goodbye by quoting a line from her character Rebecca Pearson, who passed away in last week’s penultimate episode.

“As we close out the final chapter, let me leave you with this,” said Moore. “‘Take the risks. Make the big moves, even if they’re small moves. Forge ahead with your lives in any and every direction that moves you. I’m asking you to be fearless.’ – Rebecca Pearson.”

Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby Damon on the hit show, said, “What matters is who you do life with and we’re so glad we’ve been able to spend the last 6 years/seasons of life with each other, and with YOU.”

Meanwhile, one of the show’s writers, Elan Mastai, added, “It’s been a pleasure and privilege to help tell this story with such an incredible team of writers, cast, and crew.”

 

Check out more reaction below.

 

