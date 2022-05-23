‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Janelle James to Host ‘The Final Straw’ at ABC

Abbott Elementary breakout star Janelle James will host a new competition series The Final Straw at ABC, the network announced Monday, May 23. Premiering Sunday, July 10, The Final Straw is a physical comedy competition series executive produced by NFL superstar Peyton Manning.

The stakes are high in The Final Straw as four teams of colorful contestants face off to combat tremendous tipping towers. Each life-sized themed tower is full of objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances. Contestants must pull items from the stack without tipping it over in order to earn prizes. If their tower falls, the team is eliminated. The last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack, an epic battle of physics where the odds are literally stacked against them. Players are competing for a life-changing grand prize of up to $250,000 with the option to walk away or risk it all.

Check out James’ message to fans teasing the new series, below.

“The Final Straw is a fresh and exciting format that you truly have not seen anywhere else. It’s a simple concept with big visuals that is sure to keep audiences on their toes and entertain families all summer long,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “With Janelle’s spot-on comedic timing and Peyton’s knack for competition, we have the perfect duo to launch ABC’s newest unscripted series.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of a series that is as silly and fun as I am,” James said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to grow my relationship with ABC with my second comedy project on the network.”

Manning is executive producing The Final Straw via his production company, Omaha Productions. And he’s bringing his football expertise to the comedic reality series.

“In my 18 seasons in the NFL, I have learned there is no better formula for success than a strategic plan and good teamwork,” Manning said. “Both will be required in The Final Straw as teams from across America execute their playbook to keep their towers standing!”

The Final Straw is produced by B17 Entertainment in association with Omaha Productions and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Manning, Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, and Sarah Happel Jackson serve as executive producers, and Keith Geller serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The Final Straw, Series Premiere, Sunday, July 10, 9/8c, ABC