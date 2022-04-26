‘Abbott Elementary’: See the Cast Crack Up in Season 1 Blooper Reel (VIDEO)

Abbott Elementary might be on a summer break, but until the hit ABC comedy returns for a second season fans can get a laugh with a look at the Season 1 blooper reel.

Since the show’s April 12 finale aired, there’s been a void in viewers’ Tuesday night and ABC is seeking to fill that void with some silly moments. Sharing a video clip on the series’ Twitter profile, the segment was captioned, “We’re especially missing #AbbottElementary today so you already know what that means. 😎 Cue the bloopers!”

We’re especially missing #AbbottElementary today so you already know what that means. 😎 Cue the bloopers! pic.twitter.com/0ajROW15N0 — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) April 26, 2022

As seen in the reel, above, a cast that messes up lines together, laughs together. While stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and more are good at keeping it together onscreen, they’re only human and partly immune to Abbott Elementary‘s comedic charms, leading to some truly sweet blooper moments.

Whether it’s an unexpected sneeze, malfunctioning umbrellas, an unstable clapperboard, or some choice language, there’s a slew of reasons behind the montage’s hilarious messed-up takes. And best of all, the laughter is contagious among the stars of this sweet comedy.

While they spend so much time making viewers crack up, watch them lose their grip on keeping it cool when the hilarity gets too big to endure in the bloopers (embellished by some perfectly-picked emojis), above. And stay tuned for more on Abbott Elementary as we await Season 2 at ABC.

