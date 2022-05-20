‘Twisted Metal’: Neve Campbell Joins Peacock Series in Recurring Role

Peacock‘s live-action adaption of the Twisted Metal video game is getting increasingly star-studded. Neve Campbell has been cast in a recurring role, the streaming platform announced Friday, May 20. She joins previously announced stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church.

Campbell (Scream, The Lincoln Lawyer) will play Raven, a character from the PlayStation video game. In the game, Raven’s best friend, Kelly, is killed in a bully’s prank gone wrong. Raven (who gets her nickname from her obsession with the bird) is then blamed for Kelly’s death and is sent to the Blackfield Asylum by her parents. There, she’s visited by Calypso, who makes Raven an offer to join his “Twisted Metal” vehicular combat tournament to exact her revenge.

Peacock’s Twisted Metal will be a half-hour “high-octane” action comedy. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) developed the story for the small screen, which stars Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as John Doe — a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of Beatriz’s (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) trigger-happy car thief, Quiet, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home) will play Agent Stone in the series, a “cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgements,” Peacock describes. Stone will stop at nothing to restore law and order in the Divided States of America, killing anyone in his path who challenges his power.

Mackie’s John Doe is a milkman with no memory of his family or past. Survival his only goal as he delivers much needed supplies from one post apocalyptic settlement to another, until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true.

Beatriz’s Quiet is a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct — you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. After her community oppresses her into silence, Quiet’s wishes to find her place in their dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on Twisted Metal. Reese, Wernick, Mackie, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios also executive produce. Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) EPs and directs multiple episodes.

Twisted Metal is a production of Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.