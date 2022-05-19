‘Twisted Metal’: Thomas Haden Church to Star in Peacock Video Game Adaptation

Thanks to Thomas Haden Church’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he and Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) have both crossed paths with the same Marvel characters — and now the two will be starring in the upcoming Peacock action comedy series Twisted Metal together.

Church has joined the previously announced Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz in the series based on the global video game phenomenon and from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, the streaming service has announced. Church will play Agent Stone, described as “a cold and unyielding post-apocalyptic highway patrolman who rules the roads with a silver tongue and a twisted iron fist, prosecuting even the smallest crimes with the harshest of judgements. Agent Stone will stop at nothing to bring law and order back to the Divided States of America, and will kill anyone in his path who defies his power.”

Twisted Metal is a half-hour, high-octane action comedy based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick about a motor-mouthed outsider (Mackie’s John Doe) offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. He has no memory of his family or past, and his only goal is survival, until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz’s Quiet), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Quiet is said to “act purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano,” according to her character description. She comes from a community where she was oppressed into science and wishes to find her place in the dark, chaotic world. Her bond with John is said to be “unlikely” and “antagonistic.”

Michael Jonathan Smith serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Joining him as executive producers are Mackie, Reese, Wernick, Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, and Kitao Sakurai, who will direct multiple episodes.

Twisted Metal, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock