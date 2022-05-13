‘Twisted Metal’: Stephanie Beatriz Joins Anthony Mackie in Peacock Series

Stephanie Beatriz will star in Peacock‘s upcoming Twisted Metal alongside the previously announced Anthony Mackie, the streaming service announced Friday, May 13. The comedy is a live-action adaptation of the classic PlayStation game.

Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) will also executive produce Twisted Metal, which will be a half-hour, “high-octane action comedy” from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland). Twisted Metal, as Peacock describes, is about a “motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will play Quiet, the “ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano.” Hailing from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet dreams of finding her place in the dark, chaotic world. But when revenge clouds her judgment, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe, played by Mackie.

John Doe is a “smart ass, motor-mouthed Milkman who talks as fast as he drives, facing savage vehicles of destruction as he delivers much needed supplies from one post apocalyptic settlement to another.” John has lost all memory of his family and past, making survival his only goal. That is, until he gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community a reality.

Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer for Twisted Metal. Reese and Wernick also executive produce, along with Will Arnett and Marc Forman for Electric Avenue, Jason Spire for Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato for Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan for PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Mackie executive produces for Make It With Gravy Productions. Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show, Bad Trip) will also serve as an EP, in addition to directing several episodes.

Twisted Metal is a production of Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

