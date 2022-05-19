‘Daredevil’ Series Reportedly in the Works at Disney+

A new Daredevil series is reportedly in the works at Disney+. The Marvel title which recently came to the streamer from Netflix seems to be getting a revival-reboot treatment.

Rumblings of more Daredevil have been brewing for some time and hopes grew when the former Netflix title moved exclusively to Disney+. According to Variety, the project is moving forward with Covert Affairs duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord attached as writers and executive producers.

When Daredevil ran on Netflix, it wasn’t considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it didn’t directly cross over with characters from the films. However, the series starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio did reference events like the Battle of New York which unfolded in Avengers.

Running from 2015 until 2018 when Netflix canceled all of its Marvel-related titles, Daredevil fans were left wanting more. Thankfully, there were glimmers of hope for the future when Cox and D’Onofrio each popped up in MCU projects in 2021.

Cox’s Matt Murdock dropped in on Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) lawyer, and D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, was unveiled as a big bad in Disney+’s Hawkeye, making their characters canon in the MCU.

If an updated Daredevil series is coming to Disney+, it too would be part of the MCU, making way for Cox and D’Onofrio’s return in the title. No formal announcements, casting, or confirmation from Ord and Corman have been made at this time.

Daredevil was one of a handful of titles that ran on Netflix along with Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. Only time will tell if they’ll get a similar treatment. Until then, stand by for additional updates on the project.

Daredevil, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Disney+