‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 in the Works at Netflix

More dystopian nightmares are on the horizon as Black Mirror is set to return to Netflix for a sixth season, as reported by Variety.

Charlie Brooker‘s dark anthology series last aired on the streamer in June 2019, but according to Variety sources, the show is now casting for a sixth season. The series has been a hit for Netflix since it was picked up from the U.K.’s Channel 4 after the second season.

Details regarding plots and casting are not currently known, but Variety states that Season 6 will have more episodes than Season 5, which included just three installments. The fifth season starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus.

As with recent seasons, Season 6 is expected to be even more cinematic in scope, with each episode treated as an individual film. Episodes in the past two seasons have often exceeded 60-minutes with high production values and elaborate concepts, like the interactive choose-your-own-adventure episode Bandersnatch.

Brooker will produce the new season with his creative partner Annabel Jones. The pair left their Endemol Shine-backed production company House of Tomorrow in 2020 to form a new prod company, Broke and Bones, which quickly signed a mega-deal with Netflix.

Black Mirror‘s future looked bleak just a couple of years ago, as Endemol Shine Group, which was acquired by Banijay Group in 2020, maintained the rights to the series. This meant Brooker and Jones couldn’t produce new seasons for Netflix until a deal was agreed to with Banijay. However, an agreement was eventually made, with Banijay Rights licensing its hit show to the streamer.

Netflix and Banijay Rights have yet to comment on this story.

