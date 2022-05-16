Will ‘9-1-1’ & ‘The Resident’ Return for Sixth Seasons on Fox?

When Fox unveiled its 2022-2023 programming slate, its two longest-running scripted series were left off, leading to a question of whether or not 9-1-1 and The Resident will return for sixth seasons.

“We’re in good faith negotiations with 20th and based on our long history with that company, we think we’re in pretty good shape,” Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, said during a call with press ahead of the network’s Upfronts Presentation. “We adore Ryan [Murphy]. We’re so pleased to have 9-1-1: Lone Star locked and loaded. We’re in good faith negotiations and feel good about it.”

While looking at the average total viewers and rating in the key demo among adults 18-49, compared to the rest of Fox’s lineup, 9-1-1 ranks first in both, while The Resident is ahead of already-renewed shows like The Great North, Call Me Kat, and Welcome to Flatch.

In addition to the aforementioned 9-1-1: Lone Star renewal (for Season 4), Bob’s Burgers (for Season 12), Call Me Kat (for Season 3), The Cleaning Lady (for Season 2), Crime Scene Kitchen (for Season 2), Family Guy (for Season 20), The Great North (for Season 3), Hell’s Kitchen (for Season 21), Housebroken (for Season 2), The Masked Singer (for Season 8), The Simpsons (for Season 34), and Welcome to Flatch (for Season 2) will be back for the 2022-2023 season.

See Also Fox Announces 2022-23 Slate Including New Comedies & Dramas Country drama 'Monarch' is in the lineup, along with shows from Jon Hamm, Dan Harmon and Jamie Foxx.

The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Pivoting were all canceled after their first seasons.