For those hoping to be able to breathe a sigh of relief sooner rather than later after that cliffhanger ending to the penultimate episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3, we’re sorry to say that won’t be the case (as everyone should have expected).

At the end of the last episode, firefighter Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) insisted on trying to score his son Wyatt (Jackson Pace) another interview for an internship after his advice for the first one led to less than ideal results. He went inside to talk up his son and get him a second interview, while Wyatt waited outside in the truck. But soon after, there was an explosion and the building started to collapse. Now, TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Season 3 finale, “A Bright and Cloudless Morning,” offers a look at the scene of the explosion as Wyatt calls 9-1-1.

“Please hurry,” he begs the dispatcher who answers. “Half the building came down. My dad’s inside. I have to go get him.” She tells him to stay away from the building, and when Judd’s wife, Grace (Sierra McClain), hears her say his name, she pulls up the information and transfers the call to herself. Watch the clip above for more as he updates her on the situation.

In “A Bright and Cloudless Morning,” Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the 126 come together when one of their own is trapped after a building explosion. Plus, Owen reflects on his 9/11 experience, and T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) come to a decision. And the good news is fans can go into the finale knowing that the drama will be back for a fourth season.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 3 Finale, Monday, May 16, 9/8c, Fox