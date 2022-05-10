Both the 118 and the 126 will have to save some of their own firefighters in the 9-1-1 and Lone Star season finales, airing back-to-back on Monday, May 16. (Neither has been renewed yet.)

First, in the 9-1-1 Season 5 finale, “Starting Over,” it looks like the 118 starts off by being worried about their captain Bobby Nash’s (Peter Krause) emotional well-being. “This last year, everything that happened, it feels like maybe he spent so much time worrying about us, maybe we didn’t spend enough time worrying about him,” Buck (Oliver Stark) says in the promo. And if anything shows exactly why they should, it might be Bobby telling the others he’s going to do a rescue… and then the cliff starts coming down. Watch the promo below to see who’s in danger and how.

This comes after Bobby punched Jonah (Brad Durfee), the paramedic who’d temporarily filled in for Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and had been putting people’s lives in danger to be the hero who saved them (twice failing to do so). “Hitting Jonah, probably not the most heroic of actions,” he admitted to Athena (Angela Bassett) after Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Chimney had been rescued. “I certainly let my emotions get the better of me. Just couldn’t help myself.” She got it, though, knowing it’s hard to see people he loves hurting like they had. “Especially when you feel responsible for it,” he agreed. “I let that man into my house.” And it didn’t sound like she’d be able to convince him it wasn’t his fault.

Then, the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 finale, “A Bright and Cloudless Morning,” will pick up where the penultimate episode left off: with half a building collapsing after an explosion — and Judd (Jim Parrack) had been inside! He’d been trying to score his son, Wyatt (Jackson Pace), another interview for an internship after he’d done poorly during the first one while following his father’s advice. While it looks like Judd will be as OK as he can be, given the situation and his already injured leg, it’s Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) who appears to be in the most trouble. “Death, it’s a hazard of this job,” he says. “We’re not guaranteed a thing. The end is going to happen no matter what we do.” Watch the promo below for more.

9-1-1, Season 5 Finale, Monday, May 16, 8/7c, Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 3 Finale, Monday, May 16, 9/8c, Fox