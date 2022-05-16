Fox Renews ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘Call Me Kat’ & More

Fox will have several established shows as part of its 2022-2023 lineup.

The network has renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star (for Season 4), Call Me Kat (for Season 3), Welcome to Flatch (for Season 2), and The Masked Singer (for Season 8). This news comes ahead of its in-person Upfront Presentation.

These series will be joining The Cleaning Lady Season 2, Crime Scene Kitchen Season 2, The Simpsons Season 34, Family Guy Season 20, Bob’s Burgers Season 12, The Great North Season 3, Housebroken Season 2, and Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 in returning to Fox next season. This news comes after the network announced on Friday that Pivoting and Our Kind of People would not be returning for second seasons. The Big Leap was previously canceled after its first season as well.

With these latest renewals, that leaves 9-1-1 and The Resident‘s futures still up in the air. While neither has been renewed for a sixth season yet, 9-1-1 ranks first in total viewers and the key demo among adults 18-49 when comparing its averages to the rest of Fox’s lineup, while The Resident comes in seventh and fourth with its numbers. That still puts it ahead of already-renewed shows like The Great North, Call Me Kat, and Welcome to Flatch.