‘The Boys’ Season 3 Trailer: Could Soldier Boy Be Butcher’s Secret Weapon? (VIDEO)

It’s time to level the f**king playing field, according to Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) in the latest Season 3 look at Prime Video‘s mega-hit The Boys.

In a newly released trailer plus key art, below, viewers are getting a fuller look at the show’s latest chapter which has plenty of changes in store including the introduction of quite a few characters among which are Jensen Ackles‘ Soldier Boy. But first, Homelander (Antony Starr) is kicking off his apology tour as he attempts to rehab his image following Stormfront’s (Aya Cash) Nazi ties reveal in Season 2.

“I’m just a man who fell for the wrong woman,” Homelander says, repeating the same thing over and over again to various press. But his restrained and obviously scripted statements don’t ring true when he’s alone. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) tries conveying the danger to someone over the phone, saying, “there’s something wrong with Homelander, there’s something broken, he’s lost his f**king mind,” she warns.

Meanwhile, it appears that Butcher’s been trying to lead a subdued existence for the sake of his late wife Becca’s (Shantel VanSanten) son, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), who greets him with enthusiasm alongside Grace (Laila Robins). But the nice act isn’t going to last forever because he’s looking to get even.

“The gloves are off, I thought we could fight about it the right way, but we can’t it’s all rigged,” Hughie (Jack Quaid) says to someone over the phone, adding, “we have to do it your way.” It’s unclear who he’s talking about, but if we had to guess, it’s Butcher’s way.

Luckily, the Boys have Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) on their side as she tells Butcher, ” I think I have something. Maybe we can use it to blow Homelander’s f**king brains out.” Her words are intermingled with clips of the original Supe and TV series newbie Soldier Boy. But what can they do to access him? It seems that Queen Maeve has a special ingredient.

Handing Butcher some vials, when asks what it is, she says, “it makes you a Supe for 24 hours, you’re gonna need it.” Whether or not that’s the plan or reason behind Butcher taking the substance to begin with will remain to be seen, but that’s what the trailer’s hinting at.

What follows is the kind of chaos that fans of the series have become accustomed to featuring some new faces and familiar favorites including Urban, Quaid, Starr, Moriarty, McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Giancarlo Esposito, and Claudia Doumit.

Arriving Friday, June 3 with three all-new episodes, Season 3 will roll out with one new episode each subsequent Friday through July 8 when the eight-episode season will conclude. For those less familiar with the show’s concept, The Boys follows the titular vigilante group who attempt to keep their world’s superheroes, a.k.a. Supes, in line.

Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was created for television by showrunner Eric Kripke. Don’t miss what’s in store for the whole gang, check out the revealing trailer, below, and catch The Boys on Prime Video this summer.

The Boys, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, June 3, Prime Video