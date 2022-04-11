‘For All Mankind’ Heads to Mars in Season 3 First Look (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ has officially set a Season 3 premiere date for alt-reality drama For All Mankind in a first look teaser.

The series will officially return beginning Friday, June 10, with the premiere episode, and new installments will drop once a week on following Fridays. The newest season of the series takes viewers to the future as the setting jumps to the 1990s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars.

As teased in the promo, below, the Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race and not only just for the U.S. and Soviet Union. A new and unexpected entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake is entering the race this time.

This season, the show’s characters are finding themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict with and their loyalties are tested. Expect a pressure cooker environment that builds to a climactic conclusion.

Apple TV+ also unveiled its lineup of stars for Season 3 including new regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars. Others set to return for the third season include Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt.

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert, For All Mankind is showrun by Nedivi and Wolpert who executive produce alongside Moore, Maril Davis, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie. Stay tuned for Season 3 when it arrives this summer and catch the fun promo, below.

For All Mankind, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, June 10, Apple TV+