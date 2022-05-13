‘Magnum P.I.’: Jay Hernandez & Perdita Weeks React to Cancellation

As CBS looks ahead to the 2022-2023 season, it’s ordering new series and deciding the fates of its current ones. Among the cancellations was Magnum P.I., soon after it wrapped its fourth season on May 6.

The day after the news broke, series star Jay Hernandez, who played Thomas Magnum, shared a message on Twitter. “All good thing must come to an end. We made memories I’ll be forever grateful for and thanks to each & every one of you for going on this wild ride with us. It’s all love. Until next time,” he wrote with a photo of the cast. Check out his posts below.

Hernandez also posted several photos of himself with his castmates to his Instagram stories since the show was canceled. Check them out below.

Perdita Weeks, who played Juliet Higgins, shared a photo of herself and Hernandez, along with the message, “That’s Aloha from us at Magnum PI. Huge thanks to everyone who made the wheels go round for four years on the wildest ride of my life. Ohana forever. And cheers to the best investigative partner a gal could have asked for.”

When TV Insider spoke with Hernandez ahead of the finale, he’d been confident of Magnum P.I.‘s renewal chances at the time. “It’s going to happen. You can take that to the bank,” he said.

In addition to Magnum P.I., United States of Al, B Positive, Good Sam, and How We Roll were canceled by CBS on May 12. Meanwhile, CBS has renewed the following for the 2022-2023 season: The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, CSI: Vegas, FBI (picked up for two more seasons), FBI: International (picked up for two more seasons), FBI: Most Wanted(picked up for two more seasons), Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, Secret Celebrity Renovation, Survivor, S.W.A.T., The Equalizer (picked up for two more seasons), Tough as Nails, and Young Sheldon.

CBS has also ordered three new dramas to series for next year: East New York, Fire Country, and So Help Me Todd.