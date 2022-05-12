On the same day that it has canceled two dramas, CBS is adding three new ones to its schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

The network has ordered East New York, Fire Country (formerly Cal Fire), and So Help Me Todd (formerly Untitled Mother/Son Legal Drama) to series. CBS has also released the first images for all three, which you can check out above and below.

East New York follows Regina Haywood, the newly promoted deputy inspector of the working-class neighborhood at the edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. It stars Amanda Warren, Kevin Rankin, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Lavel Schiley, and Olivia Luccardi.

The series comes from Warner Bros. Television. Writers William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn executive produce with Christine Holder and Mark Holder (Wonder Street) and director Michael M. Robin (Skyemac Productions). Andrew Maher (Skyemac) is co-executive producer.

In Fire Country, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. It is inspired by Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in northern California fire country. He will star and serve as an executive producer. Joining him in the cast are Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer.

The series comes from CBS Studios. Joining Thieriot as executive producers are Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, David Grae, and Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed (Jerry Bruckheimer Television). James Strong serves as director and executive producer on the pilot only. The teleplay is written by Phelan and Rater, and the story is co-written by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot.

In So Help Me Todd, despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage. It stars Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann, and Rosa Arredondo.

The series comes from CBS Studios. Scott Prendergast is executive producer and writer. Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro serve as showrunners and executive producers. Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, and Julia Eisenman (Stage 29 Productions) also executive produce. Amy York Rubin is executive producer and director on the pilot only.