‘Married… With Children’ Animated Series With Original Cast in the Works

An animated Married… With Children reboot is in the works, with the original Married… With Children cast — Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino — set to star. They’ll reprise their roles as the Bundy family in the series, which is being pitched to streaming platforms and networks.

The Married… With Children reboot is written by Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter, who will also serve as showrunner, should the series get picked up. It’s developed by Sony Pictures Television (owner and distributor of the original 1987 sitcom, still popular in syndication), and it’s been in development for over a year, according to Deadline.

The reboot closed deals with the OG cast before shopping it around, and it’s stirring up some strong interest in the industry already. Fox, Hulu, and Peacock are reportedly the most likely places for the show to land. The original series ran for 11 seasons on Fox from 1987 to 1997, helping the network rise in notoriety.

Fox is already known for its catalogue of animated adult comedies like The Simpsons and Family Guy. A Married… With Children animated series would seamlessly fit in with that programming. Seeing Al, Peggy, Kelly, and Bud Bundy return in animated form admittedly seems a bit weird to imagine, but color us intrigued nonetheless.

Having the original cast voice the characters to boot makes this a more appealing prospect than the previously toyed with live-action reboot. Faustino reportedly pitched a reboot to Sony in 2016 that would feature a divorced Bud moving back into the old house in Chicago with his ex-wife and best friend. Al and Peggy would be living in Las Vegas after winning the lottery, per Deadline.

In 2015, Faustino told E! News, “The whole cast, including Christina, is down to do little bits in it…The idea would be a pilot for a spinoff. That’s all I can say right now. It involves me and few other people.”

The idea never came to fruition, reportedly due to O’Neill, Sagal, and Applegate declining due to busy schedules. O’Neill was still starring in Modern Family at the time, and Sagal has been voicing Turanga Leela in Futurama since 1993, among other TV projects. Applegate had several films come out in 2016 and has had several more films come out since. She currently stars in Dead to Me on Netflix, ending with Season 3 (premiering this Fall).

