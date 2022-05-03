‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Release Date Revealed

It’s been three years to the day since Dead to Me debuted on Netflix. To commemorate the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini comedy’s anniversary on Tuesday, May 3, Netflix has announced Dead to Me Season 3 will premiere in Fall 2022. As previously announced, Dead to Me Season 3 will be the show’s last.

Dead to Me is a dark comedy about a powerful friendship that blossoms between a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret. Dead to Me Season 2 debuted May 8, 2020. And Season 3 production was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. But at long last, the eagerly-awaited final season is on its way.

Season 2 ended with Applegate’s Jen ready to accept the consequences of Steve’s (James Marsden) murder. She wrote letters to her sons and Cardellini’s Judy admitting to it. But her eldest son, Charlie (Sam McCarthy), discovered Jen’s note to Judy before Jen could tell him herself. Season 3 will reveal the aftermath of that.

The final moments of Season 2 also showed Jen and Judy being hit by a car, driven by Steve’s twin brother, Ben (Marsden). They all survived the crash, and Ben drove away in a panic with a bottle of whiskey at his side. And that cliffhanger has been lingering for nearly two years.

Dead to Me was created by Liz Feldman, who has an overall deal with Netflix. Feldman also serves as showrunner and executive producer. In addition to announcing Dead to Me Season 3’s premiere window, Netflix announced it has green-lit another dark comedy from Feldman called No Good Deed.

No Good Deed is a half-hour dark comedy showcasing three different families vying to buy the same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already learned, sometimes your dream home can be a total nightmare.

Dead to Me Seasons 1 and 2 clocked in at 10 episodes each. It’s likely Season 3 will also consist of 10 episodes. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios and Gloria Sanchez Productions for Netflix. And Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, Brittany Segal, Applegate, and Christie Smith also executive produce.

Dead to Me, Third and Final Season, Fall 2022, Netflix