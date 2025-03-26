Cindyana Santangelo, Who Appeared in ‘Married With Children’ & ‘ER,’ Dies Suddenly at 58

Model and actress Cindyana Santangelo, who appeared in episodes of Married with Children, ER, and CSI: Miami, has died. She was 58.

As first reported by TMZ, a female patient — later identified as Santangelo — was admitted to hospital on Monday (March 24) after authorities responded to an emergency medical call in Malibu, California, at around 7:15 pm.

An advisory from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told People that Santangelo was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A cause of death has not been revealed, and an autopsy is pending.

TMZ reported that authorities learned the actress had recently received cosmetic shots at her home. It is unclear if this had anything to do with what led to her death.

Homicide investigators from the Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation, which is a routine task when the cause of death is unknown, according to the advisory.

Before appearing on scripted television, Santangelo appeared as a dancer in the 1989 music video for Young MC’s “Bust a Move.” She also featured in the 1990 music video for Jane’s Addiction’s “Stop.”

In 1996, she played Sierra Madre, a dancer at The Jiggly Room, on the hit sitcom Married with Children. She went on to appear in episodes of ER and CSI: Miami and had an uncredited role in the Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett 2003 action comedy Hollywood Homicide.

Following the news of Santangelo’s passing, her friend, Cynthia Banuelos, shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, “My heart aches as I write this. I’m still in shock and disbelief. How can you be gone???”

“I will feel your presence in every crashing wave, every salty breeze, and every shimmering reflection of the sun on the ocean’s surface,” she continued. “You were my best friend, my wifey, my kindred spirit. The most gorgeous mermaid in human form. Forever drawn to the sea.”

Banuelos added, “Malibu was your paradise, where your soul danced with the tides and your laughter blended with the sound of the waves. You had a heart as vast as the ocean, a spirit as free as the wind, and a love that ran deeper than the blue depths you adored. Frank and the Boys (Dante & Lucci) [her sons], were your reason for living.”

Others shared comments on Banuelos’ post, with one user writing, “Devastating 😭 Best mother, wife & friend ♥️ Going to miss her light & love.”

“I am devastated of this horrific news,” said another. “We were just about to celebrate her for her birthday!!!! This is a huge loss, not only for us as her family and friends, but for the entire community!!!! You will forever be in our hearts and we’re here for you all Frank and the kids. We are here for you.”

“Devastating, I am in shock. I just can’t believe she is gone. So sorry for everyone’s loss. Feeling crushed. She just called me and I missed her call a few days ago. What happened? So young and her poor family,” added another.