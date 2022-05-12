‘Young Rock’ & ‘Grand Crew’ Renewed at NBC

NBC has ordered more seasons from three of its top comedies. Dwayne Johnson‘s Young Rock has been renewed for Season 3, and Grand Crew has been renewed for Season 2, the network announced May 12. American Auto‘s Season 2 renewal was previously announced earlier on May 12.

Young Rock takes a comedic look at The Rock’s life, recreating the star’s most formative experiences throughout his life and early career. Johnson stars alongside Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, John Tui, Fasitua Amosa, and Matthew Willig.

Young Rock is NBC’s No. 1 primetime comedy in the 18-49 demo. Episodes are available for next-day streaming on Peacock. It’s executive produced by Nahnatchka Khan, Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, and Jennifer Carreras. Season 2 is currently airing new episodes every Tuesday.

Grand Crew stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart. The ensemble plays a group of professionals navigating life and love in Los Angeles. Season 1 ended March 8.

Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor executive produce Grand Crew, developed by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. The premiere episode is NBC’s top digital comedy launch on Peacock, and the first season reached over 17 million total viewers in the U.S. across viewing platforms. Episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

The Ana Gasteyer-led American Auto features an offbeat group of employees at an automobile company as they try to keep up with a rapidly changing industry. It also stars Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo. Justin Spitzer, Aaron Kaplan, and Jeff Blitz executive produce the comedy, which is produced by Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.

According to NBC, American Auto Season 1 reached more than 24 million total viewers in the U.S. across viewing platforms. Episodes are also available on Peacock. The Season 1 finale also aired March 8.

Young Rock, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Grand Crew, Season 1, Streaming Now, Peacock

American Auto, Season 1, Streaming Now, Peacock