George Lopez Comedy ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Picked Up to Series at NBC

George Lopez is returning to television after five years with a brand new comedy for NBC after the network picked up Lopez vs. Lopez.

Originally set as a comedy pilot, NBC has given Lopez vs. Lopez a series order and will see George Lopez take on his first series regular role since TV Land‘s Lopez which ran from 2016 to 2017. The comedy will air on NBC and episodes will be available to viewers the next day on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, Peacock.

The Conners duo Bruce Helford and Debby Wolfe serve as writers with Helford taking the lead as supervising writer on the series. Together, they serve as executive producers alongside Katie Newman, Michael Rotenberg, and stars George and Mayan Lopez.

Lopez vs. Lopez is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all of the pain and joy in between, as per the show’s logline. And yes, if you noticed George Lopez will star alongside his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez in the series as their roles are teased in the photo, above.

Joining the Lopezes on the cast are Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley, and Kiran Deol. George Lopez previously teamed with Helford on his well-known ABC sitcom George Lopez which ran from 2002 to 2007.

Lopez vs. Lopez hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is a production of Mohawk productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba, and 3 Arts. Stay tuned for more updates on this upcoming NBC series as it takes shape at the network.

Lopez vs. Lopez, Series Premiere, TBA, NBC