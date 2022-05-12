‘FBI: International’: Nicole Forester From ‘Chicago Fire’ to Guest Star (PHOTO)

The Caseys are back on TV in the Dick Wolf universe this May… sort of. Jesse Spencer, who played Captain Matt Casey on Chicago Fire for 10 seasons until his departure earlier this year, returns for the NBC drama’s finale on May 24. And the actress who played his sister is back on our screens as well, in a different capacity.

Nicole Forester will be guest starring on CBS’ FBI: International — technically part of the same universe as Chicago Fire, via a P.D. crossover with FBI — in the May 17 episode as a new character. In “Black Penguin,” the Fly Team and Jaeger (Christiane Paul) — who was told she was basically fired, pending “the bureaucratic system” in the latest episode — head to Berlin when the 19-year-old son of an American billionaire is found unresponsive in his apartment. As the team seeks to determine if foul play was involved, they realize there’s a shadowy group on the case as well.

Forester will be playing Marian Watts, an American mother concerned about her son who was found unresponsive in his posh Berlin apartment. She played Casey’s sister, Christie, on Chicago Fire in nine episodes in Seasons 1, 3, and 9. She’s far from the first person to play multiple characters in the same universe.

As for this upcoming FBI: International promo, it offers a look at just how important the case is, with the President of the United States wanting answers, as Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) is told. As Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed) comments at one point, “we’re either free to get back to work or royally screwed.” Watch the promo below to see who’s holding guns on whom.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS