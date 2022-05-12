There’s a hit out for Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) on Law & Order: Organized Crime, but the task force has his back, so he shouldn’t be too concerned… right?

Well, everyone’s certainly going to try to keep him safe, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the May 12 episode, “Streets Is Watching.” When he walks into the office, Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) asks about his family. He moved them into his daughter Kathleen’s. Bell is putting a car on her building, as well as a rotating tail on Stabler 24/7. Victoria Cho (Rachel Lin) and Carlos Maldonado (Mike Cannon) have the first shift. “We’ve got your back, Stabler,” Cho promises.

Bell’s still waiting on the latest intel from Nova (Nona Parker Johnson), but she’s getting a list of Marcy Killer triggermen. “Could be a new recruit, someone who wants to make their bones,” Stabler suggests. Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) hugs him, explaining, “I don’t know [what’s up]. All this talk about hits and hitmen, I just feel really weird.” After he reassures her, Bell points out, “something’s not adding up. Why is Webb [Mykelti Williamson] making this move now?” Stabler has a theory. Watch the clip above for that, plus a way for them to fix this.

In “Streets Is Watching,” when the task force discovers a threat to Stabler’s life, the pressure is on to gather all the evidence to put Webb away for good. Plus, Donnelly (Denis Leary) gives the Brotherhood surprising news, and Nova is forced to take a drastic step to keep her brother safe.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC