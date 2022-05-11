NBC Renews ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Law & Order and its spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime will both return for new seasons as NBC has renewed the popular police procedural dramas.

The news comes just weeks after NBC confirmed that Law & Order: SVU has been renewed as part of a three-year deal, which will take the series to its 24th season, extending its record as the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time. Law & Order will be back for a 22nd season and spinoff Organized Crime for a third season.

“The iconic Law & Order brand has long been synonymous with NBC and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back all three of these dramas for the 2022-23 season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming. “It’s a testament to the brilliance of Dick Wolf’s storytelling that audiences remain compelled by these unforgettable characters week after week, year after year.”

Law & Order returned for a 21st season last year, 11 and a half years since the show last aired on NBC. The revival stars a mix of returning original cast members and new additions, including Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi.

With these latest renewals, it means Wolf has a total of six series in rotation at NBC; this includes Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med, all of which were given three-year renewals at the same time as SVU. In addition, Wolf also helms FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International, which were all recently handed two-season renewals at CBS.

“Dreams do come true,” said Wolf. “The renewals of the entire Wednesday and Thursday night lineups is the ultimate verification of our partnership with NBC and Universal Television. I personally want to thank the talented writers and casts, the producers who keep the trains running on time, and the crews who tirelessly turn out outstanding shows despite a degree of difficulty never before experienced due to the pandemic.”

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC