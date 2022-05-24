‘FBI: International’ Boss Promises a ‘Shocking’ Ending for the Season 1 Finale

Stuffed with international intrigue and exotic locations, the third entry in Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise closes out its first season about the Feds’ Budapest-based mobile Fly Team with “a giant global political thriller reminiscent of a great Jason Bourne movie,” says executive producer Derek Haas. “It [involves] the FBI, the CIA and international borders.”

There’s also a very personal connection to the team leader, Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). When a private jet carrying American citizens crashes in Poland, one of the casualties is a passenger called Hutchinson — the name on a file that his long-missing mother, supposed traitor Angela Cassidy (Elizabeth Mitchell), requested in a surprising visit: She swore she was actually undercover for the government.

“Whether Scott’s mom is telling the truth is a central part of the episode,” Haas notes. “He wants some clarity, some emotional satisfaction. A big question of whether or not the people closest to you are using you and betraying you is what’s made Forrester into the agent that he is.”

As the team looks into a man who missed the flight, Forrester goes rogue and heads to Croatia to get some answers about who sabotaged the plane and how Hutchinson was involved. Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed) “is intuitive and knows pretty quickly what all this means,” the producer adds, but “Forrester will have to make very difficult decisions about who he tells what he’s doing.”

His ensuing actions could threaten his job and his team, even lead to charges of treason. And in the final minutes, in order to save his mother, he might have to sacrifice someone very close to him. “Everyone will be in jeopardy by the episode’s end,” Haas says. “The conclusion will be shocking.” You can exhale, though: The series is already renewed for a second season!

FBI: International, Season 1 Finale, Tuesday, May 24, 9/8c, CBS