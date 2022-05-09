‘Mrs. Davis’: Jake McDorman Joins Betty Gilpin in Peacock Drama

We’re slowly learning more about the upcoming highly-anticipated Peacock drama from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, with the latest casting news.

The streaming service has announced that Jake McDorman is joining Betty Gilpin in Mrs. Davis, for which plot details are being kept under wraps. What Peacock will say about the series is it “is an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.”

McDorman will play Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm. Gilpin’s character is a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence.

McDorman’s previous TV credits include Dopesick, The Right Stuff, What We Do in the Shadows, and Limitless.

Mrs. Davis is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where both Hernandez and Lindelof are under overall deals. Hernandez serves as showrunner, executive producer, and co-writer on the series. Lindelof is executive producer and co-writer. Owen Harris will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first episode. Eugene Kelly will also executive produce the drama series.

The series received a 10-episode order in May 2021. “A series like Mrs. Davis is exactly why we love making television. The brilliant minds of Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof have concocted one of the most innovative, undeniable concepts imaginable. We are so thrilled to be going on this wild ride with them,” Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group, said in a statement at the time.

Mrs. Davis, Series Premiere, TBA, Peacock