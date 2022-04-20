‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Cast & Co-Creator Mindy Kaling Tease Season 2 Return (PHOTOS)

Class is back in session for the cast of HBO Max comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls as the stars and creatives return for production on Season 2.

The show’s co-creator Mindy Kaling shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo from the cast table read with the caption, “Back at Essex College with these baddies. @thesexlivesofcollegegirls Season 2 table read time!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

The Sex Lives of College Girls debuted in November 2021 to great critical and viewer acclaim, spurring HBO Max to quickly renew it for a second season. The comedy series follows four college roommate — played by Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott — who attend New England’s prestigious Essex College. The four vastly different young women find connection through their shared college experience.

The cast also took to social media to celebrate the show’s return.

sound the alarm, the kids are back!! pic.twitter.com/gCYtVdjQx8 — RMJ (@reneemjrapp) April 20, 2022

“Sound the alarm, the kids are back!!” Rapp tweeted alongside a photo of herself with Chalamet, Kaur, and Scott. Among the show’s other cast members are Midori Francis, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

Rapp also posted a video of the crew to TikTok, seemingly on set.

As previously announced, Gavin Leatherwood who starred as Leighton’s brother Nico in Season 1 will not return in his role as the actor pursues other opportunities. Co-created by Kaling and Justin Noble, The Sex Lives of College Girls is executive produced by Kaling, Noble, and Howard Klein.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, HBO Max