Daytime Emmys 2021: The Winners List
The Daytime Emmys have returned to TV for the second year in a row as CBS helps celebrate soaps, talk shows, games shows, and more.
Along with recognizing soaps such as General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, the ceremony also shines a light on titles like The Talk and The Kelly Clarkson Show. And during this year’s ceremony, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is honored posthumously for his contribution to the beloved game show. Below, see which shows won big in our roundup.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC)
General Hospital (ABC) — WINNER
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Outstanding Limited Drama Series
The Bay (Popstar TV)
Beacon Hill (ReelWomensNetwork.com)
A House Divided (UMC)
Studio City (Amazon Prime) — WINNER
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless
Genie Francis , General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful — WINNER
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard, General Hospital — WINNER
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Marla Adams, The Young and the Restless — WINNER
Tamara Braun, Days of Our Lives
Carolyn Hennesy, General Hospital
Briana Henry, General Hospital
Courtney Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Darin Brooks, The Bold and the Beautiful
Max Gail, General Hospital — WINNER
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober, General Hospital
James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital
Younger Performer in a Drama Series
Tahj Bellow, General Hospital
Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives — WINNER
Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless
Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital
Sydney Mikayla, General Hospital
Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Kim Delaney, General Hospital
George DelHoyo, Days of Our Lives
Briana Lane, General Hospital
Cady McClain, Days of Our Lives — WINNER
Victoria Platt, Days of Our Lives
Writing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless — WINNER
Directing Team for a Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital — WINNER
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy! — WINNER
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Caught in Providence
Divorce Court
Judge Judy
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court — WINNER
Outstanding Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS) — WINNER
Good Morning America (ABC)
Sunday Today With Willie Geist (NBC)
Today Show (NBC)
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
The 3rd Hour of Today (NBC)
GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) — WINNER
Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Access Hollywood
E!’s Daily Pop
Entertainment Tonight — WINNER
Extra
Inside Edition
Outstanding Culinary Host
Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0
Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro — WINNER
Sophia Roe, Counter Space
Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! — WINNER
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind With Taraji
Larry King, Larry King Now — WINNER
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER
Sean Evans, Hot Ones
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
Daytime Emmys, Friday, June 25, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+