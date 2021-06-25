Daytime Emmys 2021: The Winners List

The Daytime Emmys have returned to TV for the second year in a row as CBS helps celebrate soaps, talk shows, games shows, and more.

Along with recognizing soaps such as General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, the ceremony also shines a light on titles like The Talk and The Kelly Clarkson Show. And during this year’s ceremony, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is honored posthumously for his contribution to the beloved game show. Below, see which shows won big in our roundup.

Outstanding Drama Series



The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC) — WINNER

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Outstanding Limited Drama Series



The Bay (Popstar TV)

Beacon Hill (ReelWomensNetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon Prime) — WINNER



Lead Actress in a Drama Series



Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless

Genie Francis , General Hospital

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful — WINNER



Lead Actor in a Drama Series



Maurice Benard, General Hospital — WINNER

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Marla Adams, The Young and the Restless — WINNER

Tamara Braun, Days of Our Lives

Carolyn Hennesy, General Hospital

Briana Henry, General Hospital

Courtney Hope, The Bold and the Beautiful

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series



Darin Brooks, The Bold and the Beautiful

Max Gail, General Hospital — WINNER

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober, General Hospital

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital

Younger Performer in a Drama Series



Tahj Bellow, General Hospital

Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives — WINNER

Alyvia Alyn Lind, The Young and the Restless

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla, General Hospital

Guest Performer in a Drama Series



Kim Delaney, General Hospital

George DelHoyo, Days of Our Lives

Briana Lane, General Hospital

Cady McClain, Days of Our Lives — WINNER

Victoria Platt, Days of Our Lives

Writing Team for a Drama Series



The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless — WINNER



Directing Team for a Drama Series



The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital — WINNER

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy! — WINNER

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program



Caught in Providence

Divorce Court

Judge Judy

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

The People’s Court — WINNER



Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS) — WINNER

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday Today With Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour of Today (NBC)

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) — WINNER

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER

Live With Kelly and Ryan

Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment News Program



Access Hollywood

E!’s Daily Pop

Entertainment Tonight — WINNER

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0

Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro — WINNER

Sophia Roe, Counter Space

Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out

Outstanding Game Show Host



Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! — WINNER



Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind With Taraji

Larry King, Larry King Now — WINNER

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show — WINNER

Sean Evans, Hot Ones

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan

Daytime Emmys, Friday, June 25, 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+