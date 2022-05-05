Colin Firth Says Toni Collette’s Performance in ‘The Staircase’ Shook Him (VIDEO)

Is there anything better on TV than a juicy true crime case that falls in the middle of a prominent family with a whole lot of questions about who did what to whom? The answer is no and that kind of drama is firmly placed at the heart of HBO Max’s engaging drama The Staircase. The 8-episode limited series follows the death of Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette) and just how involved her husband, Michael Peterson (Colin Firth) actually was or wasn’t as we jump around in time and space to try to figure out the crime. The series, which premieres Thursday on the streamer, also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Rosemarie DeWitt, Odessa Young, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwartzenegger, Dane DeHaan and Sophie Turner.

But, as Collette and Firth told TV Insider, the show may be placed in the true-crime genre but it’s the family drama that was a selling point for both actors. “[The family element] just gives it so much more grounding and heart. These bonds are real,” says Collette. Firth agrees that the potential crime being a big part of the story, he says “the mystery for me, and I think it’s full of mystery and I think it’s full of twists and turns and unpredictability, wasn’t dependent on the whodunit.”

See Also 'The Staircase' Cast on HBO Max: Who's Playing Who? Toni Collette and Colin Firth will be the leads in the HBO Max true crime saga, and we’re dream-casting other key parts.

Instead, Firth adds, a lot of the series is about what we really know about each other in the family setting. “As soon as you feel certain about something, you’re pretty vulnerable to have that challenged and I think this is playing with that all the time,” he adds.

Also, as we learn more about Kathleen’s death, we also see different versions of what happens one that fateful night and Firth and Collette had to play those scenes several times. “It was difficult,” he says. “What really knocked me back is how Toni depicted [the death]. It shook me.” For Collette, “it’s a strange thing to have to do three times” but inevitably she thinks it was a smart move for the series. “All of these potential ways that [Kathleen] did die…I just think it’s so fantastic that you see all three of them. It was such a clever idea.

The Staircase drops the first three episodes on May 5 with a subsequent episode dropping every Thursday through June 9 on HBO Max.