Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s docuseries The Staircase has kept viewers hooked for more than two decades. Released in installments between 2004 and 2018, it chronicles Michael Peterson’s murder trial and its aftermath.

In May 2022, HBO Max debuted its riveting true-crime limited series The Staircase, based on the landmark 2004 docuseries. Starring Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson, Michael Stuhlbarg as defense attorney David Rudolf, and Parker Posey as prosecutor Freda Black, the series digs into the complexities of the case, the family caught in the middle, and the blurred line between truth and narrative.

The show dramatized Kathleen’s life and final night, giving voice to her through Collette as it visualized the fall, the emotional fallout from the characters, the impact of media on truth, as well as several theories.

Written and executive-produced by Antonio Campos and Maggie Cohn, the eight-episode series can now be watched in its entirety on Netflix (along with the original docuseries), where it is currently reaching a fresh wave of viewers.

Here is a look at how the casting for the 2022 limited series compared to the original story.