‘Love on the Spectrum – U.S.’ Sets Season Premiere as Netflix Unveils First Teaser (VIDEO)

Get ready to feel warm and fuzzy over Netflix‘s latest season of Love on the Spectrum which is set to begin Wednesday, May 18 on the streamer.

The docu-reality series follows several autistic people as they navigate the world of dating and relationships which is easier said than done. Following the success of the multi-award-winning Australian series, this latest season is taking on America-based individuals as the series tells stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters searching for love.

In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Netflix has unveiled a new trailer that teases the fresh faces that will feature throughout the season. And it’s not just the participants that are searching for love who are being thrust into the spotlight, it’s their families and friends as well.

Along the way, they’re experiencing new challenges and triumphs for the very first time as is teased in sweet moments and exchanges in the trailer, below. “You could imagine, I have to kiss many frogs to find the right guy,” Dani tells viewers in the teaser.

She’s just one of many who are looking for respect, understanding, and love. Will they find what they’re looking for? Only time will tell once the new season of Love on the Spectrum arrives. The series from Northern Pictures and executive producers Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery is sure to inject some joy into viewers’ lives if the trailer is any indication.

Check out the first look, below, and don’t miss Love on the Spectrum – U.S. when it arrives on Netflix this month.

Love on the Spectrum – U.S., Season Premiere, Wednesday, May 18, Netflix